Hidden Brain

An Unfinished Lesson

Episode Summary

A virus is more than a biological organism. It's a social organism. It detects fissures in societies and fault lines between communities. Historian Nancy Bristow shares the lessons about human behavior that we can take away from a century-old pandemic.

Episode Notes

