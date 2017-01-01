Hidden Brain

From Pedestals to Guillotines

Episode Summary

As election season comes to a close, we explore our contradictory relationship with winners and losers. We tend to idolize the powerful, but we also enjoy seeing the high and mighty fall. Today we explore this paradox with a 2017 episode that takes us from Hollywood and the White House to the forests of Tanzania.

Episode Notes

