Hidden Brain

How to Really Know Another Person

Episode Summary

So often, we think we know what other people are thinking. But researchers have found that our attempts at reading other people go wrong more often than we realize. This week, we talk with psychologist Tessa West about what we can all do to read people more accurately.

Episode Notes

