Hidden Brain

Money 2.0: Why We Bust Our Budgets

Episode Summary

Have you had a recent surprise expense? You're not alone. More than half of American households report facing an unplanned financial shock in the last year. This week, in the second part of our new "Money 2.0" series, psychologist Abigail Sussman points out our blindspots around money, and how we can be smarter about spending and saving.

Episode Notes

