Hidden Brain

My Unsung Hero: Rick Mangnall's Story

Episode Summary

Today we're sharing another episode of our new podcast, My Unsung Hero. Subscribe, and enjoy! In 2008, while driving to work, Rick Mangnall crashes into a slab of granite rock. He's hanging upside down in his seatbelt when he sees an old Ford truck pull over across the road.

Episode Notes

Today we're sharing another episode of our new podcast, My Unsung Hero. Subscribe, and enjoy!

In 2008, while driving to work, Rick Mangnall crashes into a slab of granite rock. He's hanging upside down in his seatbelt when he sees an old Ford truck pull over across the road.