Hidden Brain

My Unsung Hero: Sanaa Kerroumi's Story

Episode Summary

Sanaa is on her train ride home when an angry man begins threatening her. Before he gets too close, a stranger intervenes.

Episode Notes

Please share the story of your unsung hero with us! To do so, record a voice memo on your phone and email us at myunsunghero@hiddenbrain.org.