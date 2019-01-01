Hidden Brain

Playing the Gender Card

Episode Summary

What is it like to be the only woman at the (poker) table? Or a rare man in a supposedly "feminine" career? In this favorite episode from 2019, we tell the stories of two people who grappled with gender stereotypes on the job, and consider how such biases can shape our career choices.

Episode Notes

