Hidden Brain

Relationships 2.0: How To Keep Conflict From Spiraling

Episode Summary

When it comes to conflict, most of us just want to shut it down. But psychological research is increasingly taking a different approach to discord, with profound implications for disputes big and small. This week, we kick off our Relationships 2.0 series by asking: what if we stop trying to eliminate conflict and instead ask, how can we do conflict better?

Episode Notes

When it comes to conflict, most of us just want to shut it down. But psychological research is increasingly taking a different approach to discord, with profound implications for disputes big and small. This week, we kick off our Relationships 2.0 series by asking: what if we stop trying to eliminate conflict and instead ask, how can we do conflict better?

Did you catch our recent episode about how to make anxiety work for you? You can find it here. And if you like our work, please consider a financial contribution to help us make many more episodes like this one.