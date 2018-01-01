Hidden Brain

Relationships 2.0: When Did Marriage Become So Hard?

Episode Summary

No one will deny that marriage is hard. In fact, there's evidence it's getting even harder. This week on the show, we revisit a favorite episode from 2018 about the history of marriage and how it has evolved over time. We'll talk with historian Stephanie Coontz and psychologist Eli Finkel, and explore ways we can improve our love lives — including by asking less of our partners.

Episode Notes

For more of our Relationships 2.0 series, be sure to check out last week's episode, "An Antidote to Loneliness."