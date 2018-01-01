Hidden Brain

Romeo & Juliet In Rwanda

Episode Summary

How do you change someone's behavior? Most of us would point to education or persuasion. But what if the answer lies elsewhere? This week, we revisit a 2018 story about human nature and behavior change — a story that will take us on a journey from Budapest to the hills of Rwanda.

Episode Notes

