Hidden Brain

Stage Fright

Episode Summary

The pressure. The expectations. The anxiety. If there's one thing that connects the athletes gathering for the Olympic games with the rest of us, it's the stress that can come from performing in front of others. In this week's episode, we talk with cognitive scientist Sian Beilock about why so many of us crumble under pressure –– and what we can do about it.

Episode Notes

