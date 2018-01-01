Hidden Brain

Starving The Watchdogs

Episode Summary

Amidst the confusion and chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have sought out a long-trusted lifeline: the local newspaper. Though the value of local journalism is more apparent now than ever, newspapers are not thriving. They're collapsing. For many communities, this means fewer local stories and job losses. But new research suggests there's another consequence that's harder to spot — one that comes with a hefty price tag for residents. This week on Hidden Brain, wereturn to a 2018 episode that's acutely relevant today and ask, who bears the cost when nobody wants to pay?

Episode Notes

