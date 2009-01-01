Hidden Brain

The Tale of the Cowboy Philosopher

Episode Summary

In 2009, an old man died in a California nursing home. His obituary included not just his given name, but a long list of the pseudonyms he'd been known to use. In this episode, which we originally released in 2019, we trace the life of Riley Shepard, a hillbilly musician, writer, small-time con man and, perhaps, a genius.

Episode Notes

