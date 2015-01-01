Hidden Brain

You 2.0: Loss And Renewal

Episode Summary

Maya Shankar was well on her way to a career as a violinist when an injury closed that door. This week, as part of our annual You 2.0 series on personal growth and reinvention, we revisit our 2015 conversation with Maya, in which she shares how she found a new path forward after losing an identity she loved.

Episode Notes

