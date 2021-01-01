Hidden Brain

You 2.0: How to Open Your Mind

Episode Summary

In the United States, we often praise people with strong convictions, and look down on those who express doubt or hesitation. In this favorite 2021 episode, psychologist Adam Grant pushes back against the benefits of certainty and describes the magic that unfolds when we challenge our own deeply-held beliefs.

Episode Notes

Don't forget to check out the other episodes in our You 2.0 series, including last week's show on how to overcome stage fright. Also, if you'd like to support our work, you can do so at support.hiddenbrain.org. Thanks!